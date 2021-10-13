Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

