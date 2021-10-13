Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Robert Half International worth $205,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.