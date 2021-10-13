Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,931 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of FMC worth $234,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

