Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Abiomed worth $246,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 41.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 102.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

