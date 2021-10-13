Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,591 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $251,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $709.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $776.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

