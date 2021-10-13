Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 48,918 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,918 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $248,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

