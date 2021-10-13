George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.23

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

