Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $9.33. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,034 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

