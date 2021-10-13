Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

