Gerresheimer’s (GRRMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

