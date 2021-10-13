GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Cap of $35.90 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00005499 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $335,823.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00210442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00093971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.