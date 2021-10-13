Ghost (GHOST) Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $183,106.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00210624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.