Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.46.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 307,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.