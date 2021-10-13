Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $103,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.