Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 230,125 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,270,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 6,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

