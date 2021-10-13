Glazer Capital LLC Buys 119,807 Shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter worth $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Levere by 12.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of LVRAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

