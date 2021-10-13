Glazer Capital LLC Buys 63,895 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,598. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

