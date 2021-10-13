Glazer Capital LLC Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,817 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $9,971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGAU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

