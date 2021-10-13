Glazer Capital LLC Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,184 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of KRNLU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.