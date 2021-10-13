Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 393,484 Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,484 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.72% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHAA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

