Glazer Capital LLC Sells 42,566 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 17,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,313. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

