Glazer Capital LLC Trims Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,553 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,878,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,902,000.

VELOU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,225. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

