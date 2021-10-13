Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDH opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Global Internet of People has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

