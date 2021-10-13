Global Rental Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.00 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Rental Token has a total market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00213691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Global Rental Token Coin Trading

