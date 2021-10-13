GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,303.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $802,911.51 and $6,303.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,902.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.52 or 0.06151780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.62 or 0.00308636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.40 or 0.01034042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.00481703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.28 or 0.00351976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00302695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004916 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

