GoChain (GO) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. GoChain has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $743,300.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,150,620,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,745,524 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

