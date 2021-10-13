Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $29,481,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.