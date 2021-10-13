Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $860,516.17 and $40.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 272,653,168 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

