GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 7,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $306,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00.

GDRX traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 1,477,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,996. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.65.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

