Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $749,409.39 and approximately $193,815.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00218201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00095236 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

