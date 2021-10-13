Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Graham worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $592.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $604.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

