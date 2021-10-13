Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

