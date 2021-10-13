Graviocoin Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $434.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00308510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

