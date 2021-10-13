GravityCoin Price Up 6% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $15,003.22 and $97.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,445,032 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

