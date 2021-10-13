Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSBC stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

