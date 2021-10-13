Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.67. 403,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,701. The company has a market cap of C$35.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.16. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$26.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.