Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of Great Western Bancorp worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

