Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Green Dot worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

