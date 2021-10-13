Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.19% of Green Plains worth $84,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

