Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $33.32 million and $5.66 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.22 or 0.06247918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00310243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.27 or 0.01029104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00092017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00469126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00331660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00297328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,251,920 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

