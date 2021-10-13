GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 206,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

