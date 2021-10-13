GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 7,101,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,674. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

