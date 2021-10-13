Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.79

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.79 and last traded at $125.73, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 238.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

