Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

