Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.12 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 903,444 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of £457.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.12.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.