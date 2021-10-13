GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $45.77 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,648,351 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

