Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $88.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

