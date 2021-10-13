Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.49. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 24,113 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSNGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7622 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

