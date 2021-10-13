Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $17,687,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

