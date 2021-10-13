Harvest Finance Price Hits $166.05 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $104.50 million and $14.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $166.05 or 0.00289448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025543 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.